Kylie Jenner shares pregnancy journey with Wolf in sweet and personal ‘To Our Son’ video

Kylie Jenner is publicly sharing a very personal video she made for her newborn son, Wolf Jacques Webster.

Similar to the one she shared after daughter Stormi’s arrival in 2018, the “To Our Son” video documents the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, finding out she was pregnant with baby number two with partner Travis Scott, 30 — via a home pregnancy test — and it shares the journey through the baby’s birth on 2/2/22.

Kylie Jenner, with pregnancy test in hand, celebrates the news with Travis Scott. (Screenshot: Kylie Jenner via Youtube)

The video started with the pair celebrating out that Stormi was getting a sibling. As Kylie held the positive pregnancy test stick in one hand, she recorded the moment, in a bathroom mirror, with the other. The rapper, who had a rough few months otherwise in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy, threw his arms around Kylie’s hips.

The video showed the pair, along with Stormi, going to the doctor for the first checkup. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was told she was days from hearing a heartbeat — which is usually three or four weeks after conception.

Kylie Jenner documented her pregnancy journey. (Screenshot: Kylie Jenner via YouTube)

Stormi was the one to break the baby news to “Lovey” — aka grandma Kris Jenner. She handed her an envelope with ultrasound photos. “This is one of the happiest days of my life,” said the grandma of 11.

The video showed Kylie’s over the top baby shower, thrown by Kris and with the Kardashian sisters — Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kendall — representing. The mom-to-be was as glam as ever in a white dress and an impossible to miss diamond necklace. Flower petals filled the pool and there were giant giraffes as decor. Kylie, with two plates of food in front of her, talked about her steak/red meat craving.

Kris, Kylie and Stormi at the baby shower. (Screenshot: Kylie Jenner via Instagram)

At the party, Kris told guests that Kylie was the “best mom in the world.” While her sisters shared messages to the baby like Kim saying they are “family for life” and that the Kardashians “are very special.” Lovey Kris shed tears, telling the baby she thought about him every day.

Scott’s mother, Wanda Webster, talked about “Baby Jack,” apparently what she calls Travis (whose real name is Jacques) and Kylie calling her at 2 a.m. back in 2017 to say they were expecting their first child. Becoming a dad “was the best thing ever for him,” Wanda said of Travis. “I see a different person in my son.” She also gushed about what a “wonderful” mother Kylie is and how the young mother has always prioritized Stormi.

Stormi gave Kylie’s belly lots of hugs and kisses. Wolf was born one day after her fourth birthday. (Screenshot: Kylie Jenner via YouTube)

There were so many adorable Stormi moments that it’s impossible to pick one. She gave Kylie many belly kisses and hugs, and made art for her future sibling that she put in the nursery (chicly decorated of course, complete with Louis Vuitton teddy bear and a massive shoe collection). But she also kept it real — like att the shower when she was asked if she was excited for the baby and she replied with an: “Uh-huh.”

Kylie shared a look inside Wolf’s nursery. (Screenshot: Kylie Jenner via Instagram)

It was revealed in the video that the baby’s due date was Stormi’s birthday, Feb. 1, and the girl generously offered to share the day with her sibling. However, she ultimately didn’t have to because he was born Feb. 2. (The birth date fell on Kylie’s angel number.)

Kris was the only family member in the delivery room with Kylie and Scott for Wolf’s birth. Kylie shared footage of herself in labor as well as the wait with the dad-to-be announcing he was “ready” to meet his son. Later, there was audio of them announcing the baby being born as well as Wolf’s first cry.

Wolf weighed in at 8 pounds, 13 ounces, Kylie revealed.

(Screenshot: Kylie Jenner via Instagram)

Also included in the video was footage of the January joint birthday party of Stormi and Chicago, the daughter of Kim and Kanye West. There was a Ye cameo at the LOL and Barbie-themed bash. He was in the background talking to his former mother-in-law Kris — a dramatic day for him as he publicly said Kim, who filed for divorce from him last year, tried to prevent him from attending the party and he ended up getting the address from Scott. Things have gotten worse between the exes.

Travis and Kylie and Stormi’s birtthday party in January. Kanye is seen in the background talking to Kris Jenner. (Screenshot: Kylie Jenner via Instagram)

On a recent appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, proud grandma Kris said Wolf looks “exactly” like his big sister.

When Wolf “came out, it was like: There’s Stormi being born all over again,” she gushed.

Meanwhile, new mom Kylie is finding her footing as she settles into life with two children — and it hasn’t been easy.

“I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy,” she admitted on her Instagram Stories last week. “It’s not been easy, it’s very hard. This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually.”

Fans have also been speculating about her exact relationship status with Scott — engaged? married? —after she’s shared a photo in which she had on two diamond rings stacked on that finger. They’ve been together off and on since 2017.