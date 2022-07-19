Kylie Jenner Has Been Accused Of Trying To Be “Relatable” After She Received Huge Backlash For Her Private Jet Instagram Post

Washington Post

Washington, D.C., leads the nation in monkeypox cases per capita

WASHINGTON – The District of Columbia has more cases of monkeypox per capita than any state, prompting public health officials to launch an aggressive vaccination campaign aimed at blanketing the most at-risk communities. As of Friday, health departments were reporting 122 positive cases in D.C., 44 in Virginia and 37 in Maryland, but D.C. public health officials say there are more people infected than the data show because not everyone with symptoms obtains a test.