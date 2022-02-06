Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcome their 2nd child

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have welcomed their second child. (Photo: REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their second child. Jenner announced the birth with an Instagram post that shows the newborn’s tiny hand being clasped by big sister Stormi Webster. According to Jenner’s caption — “2/2/22” — the baby arrived on Feb. 2, though other details of the birth, and the infant’s name, were not shared.

Jenner, 24, also added a blue heart emoji in her caption, suggesting that her second child with 30-year-old Scott (real name: Jacques Webster) is a boy.

Jenner’s baby announcement. (Photo: Kylie Jenner/Instagram)

Well-wishes are pouring in for the new arrival, whose birthday falls one day after big sister Stormi. Jenner and Scott’s first child turned 4 on Feb. 1.

“Angel Pie,” commented proud grandmother Kris Jenner, while aunt Kourtney Kardashian wrote, “Mommy of two life.” Scott added a series of brown heart emojis.

In her Instagram Stories, Jenner also posted footage of extravagant flower deliveries she’s received.

In December, Khloé Kardashian refuted reports that Jenner and Scott are no longer a couple amid fallout following the rapper’s fatal AstroWorld concert on Nov. 5. “They are very much a couple,” Jenner’s older sister wrote in response to a scrapped W feature that reportedly described the on-off pair as having again separated.