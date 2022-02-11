Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott name son Wolf Webster

Kylie Jenner has revealed her son’s name.

On Friday, the Kylie Cosmetics guru shared on social media the son she and Travis Scott welcomed on Feb. 2 is named Wolf Webster.

(Screenshot: Kylie Jenner via Instagram)

The animal name has been given to several other celebrity offspring. Jonathan Rhys Meyers has a son Wolf while Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet, Lauren Conrad and Zooey Deschanel have all selected it for a child’s middle name.

The Webster, of course, is Scott’s real surname. The “Astroworld” rapper was born Jacques Bermon Webster II.

Kylie announced the birth of their second child a few days after delivering — with a photo of daughter Stormi Webster holding his hand. The baby was born on the palindrome 2/2/22.

(Screenshot: Kylie Jenner via Instagram)

Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, was the one to reveal the sex of the child. There had been speculation that the baby was named Angel, due to various comments from Kris and friends on the post, but that now proves to be incorrect.

The parents started dating in 2017 and have been on and off since.