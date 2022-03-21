Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott change son’s name

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner share two children. (Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott won’t be calling their son Wolf after all.

“FYI,” Jenner wrote Monday in her Instagram Stories, “Our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.”

(Photo: Instagram)

The baby was born Feb. 2.

While she didn’t reveal her son’s new moniker in her post — and she didn’t immediately respond to Yahoo Entertainment’s request for comment — the reality star and entrepreneur will surely share it soon.

Jenner posted about his name on the same day that she shared an intimate video called “To Our Son,” which documented her pregnancy, including when she told an elated Scott and, later, mom Kris Jenner that she was expecting — Jenner immediately said it was “one of the happiest days of my life” — and daughter Stormi cuddling her belly. Jenner’s baby shower is also captured in the footage, which is almost 10 minutes long. (Jenner and Scott made a similar movie for their daughter after she was born in 2018.)

Meanwhile, Scott, her partner on and off since 2017, posted a photo, without a caption, of himself holding his newborn son in the hospital.

(Photo: Instagram)

Earlier this month, Jenner used the same outlet, her Instagram Stories, to encourage other new moms who were struggling after giving birth.

“I just want to say to all my postpartum moms, that postpartum has not been easy. It’s not been easy, it’s very hard,” Jenner wrote. “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically, spiritually.”

She said it was tough for her to even go to the gym.

“I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human. A beautiful healthy boy,” she said. “And we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back, not even physically, just mentally, after birth. So, yeah, just sending some love.”