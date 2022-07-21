Kyler Murray’s new contract puts him second on highest-paid QBs list. See the full 2022 rankings

In the January cold of Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen delivered a playoff quarterback duel for the ages. Tony Romo called their play in the back-and-forth fourth quarter “perfect” on the TV broadcast.

In the end, it was Mahomes, starting from his own 25-yard-line with only 13 seconds on the clock, who exploited the Bills defense on two easy throws to help send the game into overtime.

The Chiefs won, but both star quarterbacks proved their worth and helped explain why the top 10 highest-paid players in the NFL all play at that position.

Here is Over The Cap’s top 10 list of the highest paid quarterbacks in the league – the highest paid. Period.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) celebrates as he runs in for a touchdown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.

Who is the highest-paid NFL quarterback?

The highest paid quarterback in the league is Aaron Rodgers. The 38-year-old signed a three-year contract extension in March with the Packers worth more than $150 million. He will earn an average of over $50 million a season.

2022 NFL QB salary rankings

Here are the quarterback salary rankings based on average annual value, according to Over The Cap.

1. Aaron Rodgers, Packers: $50.3 million (3-year, $150.8 million contract)

2. Kyler Murray, Cardinals: $46.1 million (5-year, $230.5 million contract)

3. Deshaun Watson, Browns: $46 million (5-year $230 million contract)

4. Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs: $45 million (10-year $450 million contract)

5. Josh Allen, Bills: $43 million (6-year $258 million contract)

6. Derek Carr, Raiders: $40.47 million (3-year, $121.4 million contract)

T-7. Dak Prescott, Cowboys: $40 million (4-year, $160 million contract)

T-7. Matt Stafford, Rams: $40 million (4-year $160 million contract)

T-9. Kirk Cousins, Vikings: $35 million (1-year $35 million contract)

T-9. Russell Wilson, Broncos: $35 million (4-year $140 million contract)

11. Jared Goff, Lions: $33.5 million (4-year $134 million contract)

12. Carson Wentz, Commanders: $32 million ($4-year 128 million contract)

13. Matt Ryan, Colts: $30 million (5-year $150 million contract)

14. Ryan Tannehill, Titans: $29.5 million (4-year $118 million contract)

15. Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers: $27.5 million (5-year $137.5 million contract)

16. Tom Brady, Buccaneers: $25 million (1-year contract)

17. Jameis Winston, Saints: $14 million (2-year $28 million contract)

18. Marcus Mariota, Falcons: $9.375 million (2-year $18.75 million contract)

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars: $9.19 million (4-year $36.79 million contract)

20. Joe Burrow, Bengals: $9.04 million (4-year $36.19 million contract)

21. Zach Wilson, Jets: $8.787 million (4-year $35.15 million contract)

22. Trey Lance, 49ers: $8.52 million (4-year $34.1 million contract)

23. Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins: $7.567 million (4-year $30.275 million contract)

24. Sam Darnold, Panthers: $7.564 million (4-year $30.2 million contract)

25. Mitchell Trubisky, Steelers: $7.4 million (2-year $14.28 million contract)

26. Justin Herbert, Chargers: $6.6 million (4-year $26.57 million contract)

27. Teddy Bridgewater, Dolphins: $6.5 million (1 year contract)

28. Daniel Jones, Giants: $6.4 million (4-year $25.6 million contract)

29. Tyrod Taylor, Giants: $5.5 million (2-year $11 million contract)

30. Mason Rudolph, Steelers: $4.98 million (1 year contract)

31. Baker Mayfield, Carolina Panthers: $4.85 million (1 year contract)

32. Justin Fields, Bears: $4.7 million (4-year $18.87 million contract)

33. Jacoby Brissett, Browns: $4.65 million (1 year contract)

34. Mac Jones, Patriots: $3.89 million (4-year $15.58 million contract)

35. Kenny Pickett, Steelers: $3.51 million ($14.06 million contract)

T-36. Joe Flacco, Jets: $3.5 million (1 year contract)

T-36. Case Keenum, Bills: $3.5million (1 year contract)

T-36. Geno Smith, Seahawks: $3.5 million (1 year contract)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates the win against the Buffalo Bills in overtime in the AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

