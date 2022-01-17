Kyler Murray’s hideous INT put Cardinals in big hole

The Arizona Cardinals’ night was already going really bad, and then it reached ridiculous levels on one of the worst plays you’ll see a quarterback make in the playoffs.

The Los Angeles Rams led 14-0 and had the Cardinals backed up, facing a third-and-7. Kyler Murray went back to pass and held the ball an impossibly long time looking for a receiver. Eventually linebacker Troy Reeder got to Murray and started to wrap him up for what would have been a sack. It got worse.

Murray decided that the solution was blindly flinging the ball underhanded out to the flat. Rams cornerback David Long Jr. grabbed it out of the air and had the rare 3-yard interception return for a touchdown. It was actually the shortest pick-six in NFL postseason history according to ESPN’s broadcast. That gave the Rams a 21-0 lead.

At that point in the game, in the middle of the second quarter, the Rams had 169 yards to minus-1 for the Cardinals. Arizona didn’t have a play longer than 6 yards at that moment and trailed by three touchdowns. On the Cardinals’ next drive, Murray threw another interception on a screen pass to James Conner. It was a nightmare start.

Murray was making his first career playoff start on Monday night. Some nerves were expected. Still, his interception that turned into a Rams touchdown was inexcusable.