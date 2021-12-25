Kyler Murray’s 57-yard run leads to Chase Edmonds touchdown

One of the elements that makes Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray so dangerous is his speed. There’s nothing sneaky about the way Murray can get going and change the dynamic of a game.

Down 7-0 after the Colts scored with T.Y. Hilton‘s touchdown, Murray did just that.

The quarterback scrambled for 57 yards on first-and-10 from Arizona’s 41-yard line, getting tackled just before he crossed the goal line. A couple of plays later, running back Chase Edmonds powered his way to a 2-yard touchdown.

Murray’s run was the longest of his professional career. His previous long was 48 yards from last season.

But the Cardinals couldn’t tie the game because kicker Matt Prater missed the extra point wide left. Prater has missed both of his kick attempts so far on Saturday. Backup quarterback Colt McCoy has been serving as the holder because punter Andy Lee — the regular holder — was recently placed on the COVID-19 list.

The Colts lead the Cardinals 7-6 at the end of the first quarter. But they have lost another key offensive player, as tight end Jack Doyle is doubtful to return with injuries to his ankle and knee.

