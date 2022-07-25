Kyler Murray must conduct four hours of ‘independent study’ per week or risk losing guaranteed money

With almost every passing day since news broke last week that Kyler Murray had agreed to a five-year, $230.5 million contract extension with the Cardinals, new details within the deal keep emerging.

On Monday, it included reports that the contract includes seemingly unprecedented language that requires the quarterback to engage in at least four hours of “independent study” during each week of the season – beginning from the first Monday after training camp and ending through the last game of the season, including any postseason games.

If the team can prove Murray isn’t living up to that specific part of the deal, Murray would be in default of the contract, thus jeopardizing his guaranteed salary, which has been reported to be as high as $160 million but more likely is closer to $105 million.

OPINION: Lamar Jackson bet on himself, now Baltimore Ravens must pony up for hefty new deal

Jan 17, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) warms up before playing against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card playoff game.

According to the reports, the contract defines “independent study” to include the study of materials provided to Murray by the team in order to prepare for the Cardinals’ next upcoming game, especially but limited to any material provided via an iPad or other electronic device. Time spent reviewing such materials in mandatory team meetings does not count toward the four-hour per week study period.

In a tweet posted by NFL Media’s Ian Rapaport, which includes a copy of the addendum, the contract includes this specific language:

“Player shall not receive any credit for Independent Study with respect to any time periods during which any material is displayed or played on an iPad or electronic device if (a) Player is not personally studying or watching the material while it is being displayed or player or (b) Player is engaged in any other activity that may distract his attention (for example, watching television, playing video games or browsing the internet) while such material is displayed or played.”

Perhaps, as some reports suggest, the addendum is tied to Murray having previously said he doesn’t feel the need to watch countless hours of film. During a 2021 interview with the New York Times, Murray was quoted as saying, “I think I was blessed with the cognitive skills to just go out there and just see it before it happens.”

“I’m not one of those guys that’s going to sit there and kill myself film,” Murray continued. “I don’t sit there for 24 hours and break down this team and that team and watch every game because, in my head, I see so much.”

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Kyler Murray’s contract guarantees tied to ‘independent study’