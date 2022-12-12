Kyler Murray goes down with a non-contact injury on first drive vs. Patriots

Kyler Murray wasn’t touched. He just went down in a heap and didn’t get up.

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback suffered a non-contact injury on the first drive of Monday night’s game against the New England Patriots. He was running to his right, planted and went down. He was in obvious pain and stayed down as the trainers came out.

Players from both sides came out to give their best to Murray as he was put on a cart and taken off. Colt McCoy came into the game for Murray. The Cardinals announced that Murray had suffered a knee injury. At the start of the second quarter, Murray was ruled out of the game.

ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters reported that Murray was “sobbing” as he got back to the locker room.

“You hate to see that,” Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury told ESPN at the start of the second quarter. “Guys gotta rally around Colt.”

Multiple reports during the game, including ESPN’s Josh Weinfuss, indicated that the team expected an MRI on Tuesday to reveal a torn ACL, which would end Murray’s season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million deal with the Cardinals this past offseason. He’s just 25 years old, a former first overall pick and Heisman Trophy winner, and one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game.

The Cardinals invested a lot in Murray. Their season wasn’t going well at 4-8, but it got a lot worse when Murray went down.