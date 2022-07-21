Kyler Murray, Cardinals reportedly agree to massive $230.5 million extension after offseason drama

Kyler Murray will remain in Arizona for years to come after signing a massive extension with the team. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Kyler Murray wants to remain with the Arizona Cardinals after all. Following an offseason of drama, the two sides reportedly came together on a massive $230.5 million contract extension Thursday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The team seemingly confirmed the extension on Twitter, though did not disclose the details of the contract.

The deal is worth more than the $230 million contract the Cleveland Browns offered Deshaun Watson in March. It does not include as much guaranteed money, however. Murray is guaranteed to make $160 million. Watson’s entire $230 million deal was guaranteed by the Browns.

Kyler Murray off to a strong start in NFL

Murray, 24, has put up strong numbers with the organization since being selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. In three seasons, Murray has thrown for 70 touchdowns against 34 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 1,786 yards and scored 20 rushing touchdowns.

After going 5-10-1 with the Cardinals as a rookie, Murray helped lead the team to a .500 record in 2020. The team looked dominant to start the 2021 NFL season, winning its first seven games. Murray got injured in a Week 8 loss against the Green Bay Packers and missed the next three games. The Cardinals stumbled in the second half, going just 4-6 in their final 10 games.

Despite those struggles, Arizona made the playoffs. The team lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the first round. Murray threw for just 137 yards, with no touchdowns and two interceptions, in the loss.

Murray received criticism for that performance. There were also rumors Murray refused to re-enter the game with under a minute left to play, which reportedly did not sit well with the team.

This story will be updated.