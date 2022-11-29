Kyle Shanahan responds to Raheem Mostert’s 49ers injury mismanagement claim

Shanahan responds to Mostert’s claim 49ers mishandled his injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

As if there wasn’t enough drama heading into a star-studded clash between the 49ers and Miami Dolphins in Week 13 at Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco will face off against a high-flying Miami team that features not only former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel but also a running back tandem of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.

The matchup began to make headlines over the weekend after Mostert and Wilson Jr. spoke to GoLongTD.com’s Tyler Dunne in an exclusive interview where Mostert not only appeared to throw shade at the 49ers and former teammate Jimmy Garoppolo but also claimed that San Francisco pressured him to not have season-ending surgery and return sooner than Mostert was comfortable with after sustaining a knee injury in the 49ers’ win over the Detroit Lions in Week 1 last season.

“It isn’t right,” Mostert told Dunne. “And it’s up to the player to step up and say, ‘This isn’t right. I don’t think this is the best of my interest.’ Sometimes, you don’t get that with players. But, for me, that was my case. I knew exactly what I wanted. I knew exactly how I’d handle the situation. I knew exactly — coming off of rehab — what I needed to do in order to get back on the field.”

Mostert also claimed that the 49ers used his decision, ultimately to get season-ending surgery, against him in free agency before the veteran running back signed a one-year, $3.125 million contract with the Dolphins.

“Yeah, they did,” Mostert said. “They definitely did. I moved on from the situation. I have the opportunity to see them.”

In speaking to reporters on a conference call Monday, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about Mostert’s comments.

“There was all different types of opinions during that, from where we were at, Raheem, his agent, everybody,” Shanahan said. “Just like there always is. There’s first opinions, second opinions, so there’s always difference of opinions on those things.”

Regardless of how either side interpreted the situation, both Mostert and the 49ers ended up going their separate ways and have had plenty of success this season.

However, all the drama will come to a head on Sunday in what should be a fiery game between the two teams.

