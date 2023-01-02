Kyle Shanahan offers Dre Greenlaw, Aaron Banks injury updates after 49ers’ win

49ers’ Shanahan updates Banks, Greenlaw injury situations originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Guard Aaron Banks is likely to miss the 49ers’ regular-season finale with ankle and knee sprains but the 49ers are hopeful he will be available for the team’s first postseason game.

Linebacker Dre Greenlaw did not get a full evaluation on a back injury that forced him out of Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but coach Kyle Shanahan sounded optimistic that Greenlaw will be back soon.

“As bad as both of them (injuries) looked, (we) didn’t know if it would be for the whole season or not,” Shanahan said. “Feel like we got some good news on that so far.”

The 49ers consider running back Christian McCaffrey day-to-day with an ankle injury. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and running back Elijah Mitchell could be back this week.

Greenlaw leads the 49ers with 127 tackles this season who has played a huge role in the 49ers’ current nine-game win streak.

Banks started the 16 games this season after playing only five offensive snaps in 2021 as a rookie.

The 49ers plan to open the practice window for Mitchell in order for him to take part in Wednesday’s practice, Shanahan said.

Mitchell has been out since sustaining a knee injury Nov. 27 against the New Orleans Saints. It was his second trip to injured reserve with a knee injury this season. He has played in only four games this season.

The 49ers wrap up the regular season on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at 1:25 p.m. at Levi’s Stadium. Mitchell and Deebo Samuel are expected to be available to play in the game.

The 49ers (12-4) currently are in the No. 2 slot for the NFC playoff seedings. The 49ers could rise to No. 1 if they beat the Cardinals and the Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) lose to the New York Giants.

If the 49ers gain the No. 1 seed, they would have a first-round bye in the playoffs. Otherwise, the team will open the playoffs Jan. 15, 16 or 17. The 49ers are hoping the roster will be about as healthy as it has been all season for the start of the postseason.

Banks was injured with 13:11 remaining in the second quarter when Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson rolled up on Banks’ leg as he was blocking Raiders defensive lineman Kyle Peko. Veteran Daniel Brunskill replaced Banks and played the final 50 snaps of the game.

Greenlaw’s injury occurred in the third quarter at the end of a play on which Raiders star receiver Davante Adams caught a 10-yard pass from quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Teammate Fred Warner tried to get in on the tackle and hit Greenlaw’s left leg with enough force to bend him backward at an awkward angle.

After getting checked out by the team’s medical staff on the field, Greenlaw got to his feet and jogged to the 49ers’ sideline. He did not return to the game.

Azeez Al-Shaair took over Greenlaw’s role alongside Greenlaw in nickel situations, while Oren Burks was the team’s third linebacker in base situations.

