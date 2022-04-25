Kyle Schwarber furious with Angel Hernandez over 3rd strike

Kyle Schwarber reached his limit.

On Sunday, the Phillies outfielder unleashed a league’s worth of frustration on umpire Angel Hernandez.

Facing a full count in the bottom of the ninth inning of a game Philadelphia trailed Milwaukee, 1-0, Schwarber took a fastball from Brewers closer Josh Hader. The pitch was outside. Schwarber was not awarded his base.

Instead, Hernandez called Schwarber out on strikes. Schwarber erupted. Immediately. As if he’d anticipated the bad call.

As soon as Hernandez signaled strike, Schwarber slammed his bat into the dirt, sending it bouncing toward the dugout. His helmet came next, likewise bounced into the ether. He then confronted Hernandez face-to-face, gesticulating in all different directions, demonstrating to the umpire just how many different ways he believed he’d gotten things wrong.

Long before his tantrum was done, Schwarber was tossed. And why not? The Phillies were down to their last out after Hernandez’s bad third-strike call. You might as well get your money’s worth at that point.

Schwarber wasn’t the first player less than impressed with Hernandez’s wide strike zone. Bryce Harper found himself victim to a similar call early in the game. His disappointment — while more subdued — was apparent.

Schwarber and Harper weren’t alone. Per the ESPN broadcast, both the Phillies and Brewers were upset with calls at the plate throughout the night. Hernandez, of course, has a reputation in MLB circles. It is not one of a man who accurately calls balls and strikes. Or plays in the field. Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez said of Hernandez in 2018: “He’s as bad as there is.”

On Sunday, Schwarber battled one of baseball’s best closers to a full count and won, earning what should have been a free pass to first base in a one-run game. Hernandez took that away. And the Phillies lost the game.

You’d be upset too.