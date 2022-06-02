Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp’s win over Amber Heard is ‘fueling’ him to get moving on suing the media for defamation

Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp’s victory over Amber Heard in an high-profile defamation suit is now “fueling” his drive for his own potential lawsuits against the media.Associated Press

Kyle Rittenhouse says the Depp-Heard verdict is “fueling” his drive for his own defamation suits.

Rittenhouse claims some celebrities defamed him for calling him a “murderer” despite his acquittal.

Rittenhouse fatally shot two people during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kyle Rittenhouse says Johnny Depp’s victory over Amber Heard in court is “fueling” his drive to file his own defamation cases.

Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and injured a third in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020, was acquitted in November 2021 of five charges, including first-degree homicide. Rittenhouse and his mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, have accused several parties — from President Joe Biden to media outlets and celebrities, of “defaming” him.

In February, Rittenhouse hinted that he might sue media organizations, telling Fox News’ Tucker Carlson that he was launching an initiative called The Media Accountability Project to fundraise money to sue politicians, celebrities, and athletes. Rittenhouse singled out “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg and “The Young Turks” founder Cenk Uygur, saying they were “on his list” of people to sue for calling him a “murderer” despite his acquittal.

The organization’s website brands itself as “the official fundraising vehicle for helping Kyle Rittenhouse hold the worst offenders in our activist media accountable in court.” It also sells a range of products, like shirts emblazoned with the words “Accountability Is Coming.”

At the time, Rittenhouse did not identify any specific media outlets he was planning to sue.

On Wednesday, Rittenhouse lauded the jury for handing Depp the win in his defamation suit against the actor’s ex-wife, Amber Heard. The jury found both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were defamed but awarded more money to Depp — $15 million.

“‘The jury gave me my life back.’ ‘Truth never perishes.’ — Johnny Depp. I felt that! Congratulations to Johnny and his team on his defamation suit,” Rittenhouse tweeted.

Story continues

He then added in a separate tweet that he had “a new announcement” coming soon about his defamation cases, telling people to “keep an eye on Fox News” and The Media Accountability Project’s website “for more this week.”

“Johnny Depp trial is just fueling me, you can fight back against the lies in the media, and you should!” Rittenhouse tweeted.

For his part, Rittenhouse has, post-acquittal, become a hero on the right and lionized as a victor over the mainstream media. He also received praise from figures like former President Donald Trump and lawmakers like Reps. Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Read the original article on Insider