Kyle Mooney Directing ‘Y2K,’ A24 Comedy Starring Rachel Zegler, More – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Hot on the heels of their historic Oscars sweep with Everything Everywhere All at Once and The Whale, A24 has set the cast for Y2K, a dial-up disaster comedy to be directed for the studio by SNL alum Kyle Mooney.

Jaeden Martell (It), West Side Story breakout Rachel Zegler and Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2) lead a stacked ensemble that also includes Lachlan Watson (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Mason Gooding (Scream VI), 5x Billboard Music Award-winner The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker (Us), Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), Miles Robbins (Blockers), Alicia Silverstone (The Killing of a Sacred Deer), Fred Hechinger (Fear Street Trilogy) and Daniel Zolghadri (Funny Pages).

In the film penned by Evan Winter, which is set on New Year’s Eve 1999, two high school nobodies (Martell, Dennison) decide to crash the last big party before the new millennium. When the clock strikes midnight, the night gets more insane than they ever could have imagined.

A24 will finance the pic and handle its worldwide release, also producing alongside Winter, Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin and Jonah Hill (Mid90s) of Strong Baby, and The Bear creator Christopher Storer under his American Light & Fixture banner. Wētā Workshop will oversee the film’s design and practical effects.

Martell is a Critics’ Choice Award nominee best known for starring in the It films from New Line who has also appeared in such decorated features as Knives Out, Midnight Special and St. Vincent, to name a few. The actor played the title character in Apple TV+’s miniseries Defending Jacob, starring there opposite Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery, and has also previously been seen in a major role on Showtime’s Masters of Sex. Also coming up for him is the action-thriller Arcadian, which has him starring alongside Nicolas Cage.

Zegler is best known for her starring turn as María in Steven Soderbergh’s West Side Story, which earned her Best Actress prizes from the Golden Globes and the National Board of Review, along with a Critics’ Choice Award nom and other accolades. The actress can currently be seen starring alongside Zachary Levi and more in the DC superhero sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which hit theaters on March 17. She’s set to lead Disney’s forthcoming live-action Snow White film from director Marc Webb and will portray District 12 tribute Lucy Gray Baird in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, also lending her voice to Apple’s animated feature, Spellbound.

Dennison broke out with his starring role opposite Sam Neill in Taika Waititi’s acclaimed New Zealand adventure pic Hunt for the Wilderpeople, which world premiered at Sundance in 2016. He played the mutant Firefist in Fox’s box office smash Deadpool 2 and more recently appeared in Warner Bros and Legendary’s Godzilla vs. Kong, well as Netflix’s The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two with Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Also coming up for the actor is the coming-of-age drama One Winter with Minnie Driver and Rhys Darby.

Mooney is an actor, comedian, writer, director and producer who broke out during his run as an SNL cast member from 2013-2022. He previously co-wrote and starred in the off-the-wall dramedy Brigsby Bear, which was picked up for distribution by Sony Pictures Classics after premiering to critical acclaim at Sundance. Mooney previously wrote for the hugely popular Comedy Central series Nathan for You and has also been seen on series like Arrested Development. Mooney has additionally been seen in big-screen titles like the Sundance prize-winner Spree, Robert Schwartzman’s The Unicorn, Augustine Frizzell’s A24 comedy Never Goin’ Back, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and Hello, My Name Is Doris. He’ll next be seen in Sony’s R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby was behind the Hill-directed documentary Stutz, profiling his therapist, Dr. Phil Stutz, which garnered rave reviews upon its November bow on Netflix. The company also backed the Netflix rom-com You People, led by Hill and Lauren London, which nabbed the top spot on the streamer’s English-language film list upon its January 27 streaming premiere. Other projects from the company that are currently in the works include the Amazon comedy series Overcompensating, created by Benito Skinner, and a feature adaptation of the Chris Leslie-Hynan novel Ride Around Shining for Netflix. Also coming up for Hill is a Keanu Reeves-led film titled Outcome, which he’s attached to direct and produce.

American Light & Fixture produced Imran J. Khan’s dramedy Mustache, starring Atharva Verma, Silverstone, Hasan Minhaj and more, which is coming off of a SXSW world premiere. Company principal Storer is of course best known for creating FX’s smash hit series The Bear, centered on the misadventures of a young Chicago chef, which recently picked up statuettes at the Golden Globes, PGA Awards, WGA Awards and Independent Spirit Awards, making a bona fide star out of lead Jeremy Allen White. The show, returning for its second season in June, is expected to be a major player at the Emmys this year. Other notable credits for Storer on the producing front include Hulu’s Ramy, Jerrod Carmichael’s dark comedy On the Count of Three, Dave Franco’s horror pic The Rental and Bo Burnham’s critically acclaimed feature directorial debut, Eighth Grade.

Titles coming up for release by A24 on the film side include Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up (April 7), starring Michelle Williams; Ari Aster’s horror-comedy Beau Is Afraid (April 21) with Joaquin Phoenix; the dramedy You Hurt My Feelings (May 26) reteaming writer-director Nicole Holofcener with Julia Louis-Dreyfus; Celine Song’s romantic drama Past Lives (June 2) led by Greta Lee, Teo Yoo and John Magaro; and the supernatural horror Talk to Me (July 28) from Dany and Michael Philippou.

