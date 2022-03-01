Kyle Larson wins (yawn), but who were those guys chasing him?

What’s the big Fontana takeaway, Kyle Larson or all those “strangers” running up front?

KEN’S CALL: Tyler Reddick led 90 laps! Erik Jones led 18 laps and finished third, between Austin Dillon and Daniel Suarez. Is the Next Gen shaking up the hierarchy? That’s the big story.

DEAN’S DIRT: Remember when I said Reddick would have a breakout season? Hope ya’ll took notes!

These were happier times for Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, who didn’t look like teammates Sunday at Fontana.

FONTANA REVIEW: The Next Gen seemed to deliver as promised. Did you like it?

TREVOR BAYNE: ‘Holy smokes!’ … now what? Back in NASCAR, how Trevor Bayne’s Daytona 500 win compared to Austin Cindric’s

How’d you see the Larson-Chase Elliott dust-up?

KEN’S CALL: There’s no way Larson makes that block purposely or even recklessly, right? As he claimed, he just must not have seen Chase. Maybe they should put a fish-eye lens in those new rear-view cameras.

DEAN’S DIRT: Chase hasn’t won since last July 4. He can’t have much patience left in the tank.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Reddick, Suarez, Dillon? Some new faces at Fontana | NASCAR Speed Freaks