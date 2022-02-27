Kyle Larson wins at Auto Club Speedway

An unpredictable race at Auto Club Speedway ended up with a predictable winner.

Pre-race favorite and 2021 Cup Series champion Kyle Larson held off Austin Dillon in the final two laps of the race as Chevrolet cars ended up sweeping the top four spots.

Larson had the lead on the race’s final restart with five laps to go after Chase Elliott spun with less than 10 laps to go. Elliott’s spin came from damage after he hit the wall while racing for the lead with Larson and Joey Logano. Larson moved to the outside to pass Logano and said he was unaware that Elliott had made a move to his outside. That pushed Elliott into the wall and ruined his chances at the win.

Larson briefly lost the lead to Daniel Suarez after the race’s final restart but grabbed it back with two laps to go as Dillon swooped past Suarez for second. Erik Jones then passed Suarez for third while Logano finished fifth.

“There were definitely some guys that were quicker than us but they had their misfortunes,” Larson said after getting out of the car.

Misfortune may be an understatement. The race featured 12 cautions and 10 of them were either for crashes or spins.