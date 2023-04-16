Kyle Larson drives away over the final 30 laps for first Martinsville win

Kyle Larson passed Joey Logano for the win and led the final 30 laps of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kyle Larson got his second win in three races after he got some desperately-needed track position thanks to a two-tire pit stop during the final caution of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville.

Larson restarted in the top five thanks to the pit stop after J.J. Yeley wrecked with 57 laps to go and passed Joey Logano with 30 laps remaining. Logano had stayed out on old tires to gain track position and was relatively powerless to keep Larson behind him.

Larson then incredibly drove away from Logano and everyone else over the final 30 laps of the race. After no one had grabbed a sizable lead over the course of the 400-lap race, Larson extended his lead to over three seconds over Logano and the rest of the field — even the drivers who had pitted for four tires during the final caution.

The win is Larson’s 21st career Cup Series win and his first at Martinsville. He wasn’t a threat to win at all until the final pit stop of the day.

“I don’t even know what to say, I never thought I’d win here,” Larson told his team on the radio after the race.

Logano held on to finish second while Martin Truex Jr. drove his way to third in the final laps. Denny Hamlin finished fourth and Chase Briscoe was fifth.

Preece’s speeding penalty ruins his day

Ryan Preece led the first 135 laps of the race from the pole but never got back to the front of the field after he sped on pit road during the race’s second caution flag. The penalty dropped Preece from first to the tail end of the lead lap and it took him a ton of laps to even work his way back into the top 20.

Preece ended up finishing 15th and five spots ahead of Stewart-Haas Racing teammate Kevin Harvick.

Harvick also had a fast car on Sunday but his misfortune came late in the race. Harvick was forced to pit because of a loose wheel and broken lug nut after his put stop during the final caution flag. While the wheel on his car stayed connected to the hub, Harvick had to pit for a new tire and lost any chance at a win or a top-five finish.

Race results

1. Kyle Larson

2. Joey Logano

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Chase Briscoe

6. Aric Almirola

7. Ryan Blaney

8. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

9. Bubba Wallace

10. Chase Elliott

11. Alex Bowman

12. Austin Dillon

13. Ross Chastain

14. Chris Buescher

15. Ryan Preece

16. Christopher Bell

17. Daniel Suarez

18. Ty Gibbs

19. Michael McDowell

20. Kevin Harvick

21. Kyle Busch

22. Tyler Reddick

23. William Byron

24. Brad Keselowski

25. Todd Gilliland

26. Corey LaJoie

27. AJ Allmendinger

28. Justin Haley

29. Harrison Burton

30. Noah Grayson

31. Erik Jones

32. Ty Dillon

33. Austin Cindric

34. Zane Smith

35. Anthony Alfredo

36. JJ Yeley