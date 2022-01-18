Kyle Killen Pilot Not Going Forward At Fox – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Fox is moving past The Last Police. The Hamden Journal understands that the network has passed on the Kyle Killen pilot.

Based on Ben Winters’ sci-fi mystery novel The Last Policeman, the network ordered the pilot in July. It was written, directed and exec produced by the Lone Star and Awake creator via his Chapter Eleven production banner and came after he struck a direct, exclusive, broadcast-only talent deal with Fox in 2020.

The Last Police follows a small-town police detective, who, as an asteroid races toward an apocalyptic collision with Earth, believes she’s been chosen to save humanity, while her cynical partner can’t decide what he’ll enjoy more: her delusional failure, or the end of the world itself.

Blu Hunt (The New Mutants) and Reno Wilson (Good Girls) played the leads; Hunt was Detective MacKenzie Ward, a sharp young police detective who believes she was chosen for a special purpose after her suicide attempt fails, while Wilson played Detective David Duran, a drinking, smoking, unshaven wreck with a badge who, following a devastating personal tragedy unrelated to the asteroid, views the rest of his days alive as a penance and openly embraces the prospect of the world’s end.

Maximiliano Hernandez, Dawnn Lewis, Derek Phillips, Courtney Dietz and Troy Kotsur were cast as series regulars.

Fox Entertainment and 20th Television produced with Chapter Eleven’s Killen, Scott Pennington, Winters and Anonymous Content exec producing.