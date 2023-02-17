Kyle Jacobs, songwriter husband of Kellie Pickler, dead by apparent suicide at 49

Kyle Jacobs, a songwriter and the husband of former “American Idol” contestant and country music star Kellie Pickler, has died by apparent suicide.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced in a statement that Jacobs, 49, was found dead inside the couple’s Nashville-area home Friday and that his death is being investigated as an apparent suicide

According to the police’s statement, Pickler, 36, told police she awoke shortly before the incident and called 911 when she and her personal assistant were unable to open the upstairs bedroom’s door. Nashville’s Department of Emergency Communications received the 911 call at 1:21 pm.

Pickler and Jacobs wed in 2011. Together they appeared on the reality show “I Love Kellie Pickler” in 2015.

Jacobs had a hand in writing several hit songs, including Garth Brooks’ 2007 hit “More Than a Memory” and Tim McGraw’s 2009 song “Still.” He’s also written songs for Kelly Clarkson, Scotty McCreery, his wife and many others.

Kellie Pickler and Kyle Jacobs

Pickler won Season 16 of “Dancing With the Stars” while competing with her professional partner Derek Hough in 2013. In 2006, she finished in the Top 6 of Season 5 of “American Idol,” launching her music career.

Jacobs and Pickler reached their 12th wedding anniversary on New Year’s Day. In 2022, he honored their 11th anniversary with a heartfelt post about his wife on Instagram.

“Her mind, heart, and soul is not only comitted to our military and first responders, it is convicted to let them know that they are appreciated and loved,” he wrote. “And the good news for me is…She loves me too…:)”

Pickler co-wrote the title track of her 2013 album “The Woman I Am” with Jacobs.

“Nobody knows the woman I am better than my husband,” she told USA TODAY in November 2013. “There was no way I could try to be anything I’m not, because he could definitely call me on it.”

Story continues

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 any time day or night, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.

A gift for Hallmark Channel lovers: Kellie Pickler will star in ‘Christmas At Graceland’

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kellie Pickler’s husband Kyle Jacobs dead by apparent suicide