Five teams fail pre-qualifying inspection twice at Richmond

The Nos. 6, 16, 17, 31 and 38 cars all failed pre-qualifying technical inspection twice on Saturday afternoon, resulting in the ejection of one crew member per team at Richmond Raceway. MORE: Richmond schedule | Points standings NASCAR confirmed the ejections of the following crew members: No. 6 — Car chief, Nick Case No. 16 […]