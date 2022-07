NASCAR.com

Ty Gibbs to make Cup Series debut in place of Kurt Busch at Pocono

LONG POND, Pa. — Ty Gibbs will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Pocono Raceway behind the wheel of the No. 45 Toyota on Sunday (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Gibbs, the highly touted championship contender for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, replaces 2004 […]