Kyle Busch opens up about ‘hurtful’ split from Joe Gibbs Racing

NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch opened up about the bitter ending between him and long-time sponsor Joe Gibbs Racing. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion appeared on Race for the Championship, Thursday night, where his late season’s struggles were revisited. Kyle’s 2022 season ended terribly with a blown engine at Darlington and another blown engine at Bristol just two weeks later.

“I don’t even know what to say,” said Busch after his final race. “I’m flabbergasted. Two engine failures in three weeks. That’ll do it to you.”

As contract extensions between him and JGR started to break down, Busch felt abandoned.

“Something that is so disappointing to me and so hurtful about this whole situation with JGR is they were like family,” Busch said. “For 15 years, Joe had my back in the stupidest of moments that Kyle Busch was. Like, he was there for me. And it’s gone. Like it just [snaps fingers] Flipped and gone. And it’s like nothing I’ve ever been a part of.”

Viewers were surprised by Busch’s candidness. One person tweeted, “You can tell how pissed off and hurt Kyle Busch is talking about the contract situation with Joe Gibbs and I don’t blame him at all!”

Despite his falling out with JGR, Busch found a new home at Richard Childress Racing and he’s looking forward to next year.

“I’d like to forget pretty much everything about 2022, I guess, besides the opportunity that sometimes there’s a blessing in disguise,” Busch said. “And that blessing hopefully is RCR and new, greater, better things on the horizon.”

Race for the Championship, airs Thursday nights on USA Network.

Watch as drag queen channels Jennifer Lopez on ‘DWTS’ and draws massive applause:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.