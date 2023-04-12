Kyle Anderson ready to move on after fight with Rudy Gobert, said reactions to incident are ‘kind of lame’

Kyle Anderson is very over his fight with Rudy Gobert.

In fact, the Minnesota Timberwolves forward thinks that the reaction to what happened between him and Gobert in their regular season finale on Sunday has been “kind of lame.”

“I feel like people were acting like they’ve never seen it before. We’re grown men. We’re able to put it behind us. We both want to win. We spoke about it that night and just seeing how everything is playing out is kind of lame, honestly. We’re teammates at the end of the day. I don’t want it to be a Kyle vs. Rudy thing. That’s never the case. I always got my teammates’ back, and we moved on.”

Rudy Gobert was suspended for one game after he punched Kyle Anderson during a timeout Sunday. (AP/Abbie Parr)

Late in the first half of the Timberwolves’ win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, Gobert and Kyle Anderson got into it during a timeout. Gobert then suddenly punched Anderson, which led to a much larger scuffle and the two being separated.

The two then yelled at each other some more in the locker room at halftime before the Timberwolves actually sent Gobert home from the arena.

That wasn’t the only issue for Minnesota during that game. Forward Jaden McDaniels punched a wall in the tunnel on his way to the locker room at halftime and actually fractured his hand. He is now out indefinitely.

Gobert has since apologized for punching Anderson. The Timberwolves suspended him for their play-in game on Tuesday at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

“Both Rudy and Kyle, they were not proud of what happened on the bench,” Timberwolves president Tim Connelly said Tuesday, via Hine. “They’re actually pretty close. They were embarrassed. Both vets and knew the moment got the best of them.