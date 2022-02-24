Kyiv mansions for sale amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Overnight on Thursday, Russian forces attacked Ukraine in what is considered the largest attack on a European state since World War II.

The move took place after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced an official declaration of war, ordering “a special military operation” on Ukraine in a televised address.

Explosions, gunfire, and missiles were heard and seen throughout the morning in the city of Kyiv — home to some 3 million people.

Buildings, homes and several structures in the city were — in a blink of eye — abandoned as Russia plans to overtake the city in the coming days.

The damage thus far has resulted in Russian forces seizing a Chernobyl nuclear plant and airport near Kyiv.

But surprisingly, listing sites show dozen of active listings for massive multi-million-dollar mansions throughout the capital city. Here’s a look inside.

Kyiv Sea Casa — Vyshhorod, Kyiv, Ukraine

The estate is situated on 2.5 acres of land. Sotheby’s International Realty

A castle-like estate built only in 2014 is currently listed on sale for a whopping $15 million.

Made up of five bedrooms, each with ensuite bathrooms, and an additional five half-bathrooms, the mansion has been pegged as a “masterpiece,” and spans over 39,000 square feet.

Known as “Kyiv Sea Casa,” amenities include a separate guest house, a carriage house, a caretaker’s house, staff quarters, a river dock, a high-tech security system and direct elevator access throughout.

The home is located on the river Dniper in Kyiv, Ukraine. Sotheby’s International Realty

The great room built with marble flooring. Sotheby’s International Realty

Extravagant features of the home come with a home theater, a media room, indoor and outdoor pools, an outdoor kitchen, a sauna, spa, a steam room, a library, a yoga room, recreational room and an expansive lawn that includes putting green and a children’s playground.

Located on the river Dniper in Kyiv the home features underground parking that can accommodate 15 cars.

“The property is perfect for spending memorable time with big family as well as hosting masterpiece events,” the listing notes.

The home is made up of five bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Sotheby’s International Realty

The indoor sauna and Jacuzzi. Sotheby’s International Realty

The primary ensuite bedroom. Sotheby’s International Realty

Built with marble, concrete and stone flooring, the home features several terraces, gardens and a courtyard.

“The landscape is beautifully designed for relaxing, walking, jogging, meditation and outdoor reading,” the listing adds.

The home is made up of 10 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. Sotheby’s International Realty

The property spans over 14,400 square feet. Sotheby’s International Realty

The entertainment room. Sotheby’s International Realty

This four-story estate in Kyiv is still on sale for roughly $9 million.

Made up of 10 bedrooms and 10 full bathrooms, the gated residence spans over 14,400 square feet.

According to the listing, “The property is considered a historical monument and has a unique and instantly recognizable architecture.”

The library. Sotheby’s International Realty

One of several living spaces. Sotheby’s International Realty

A formal dinner room. Sotheby’s International Realty

A large number of government and business institutions, embassies, business centers, shopping malls and top hotels are situated close to the property, the listing notes.

Features include several entrances to the home, an expansive balcony, internal parking spaces for 12 cars and a sophisticated security system.

Modern House — Vyshgorod, Kyiv City, Ukraine

The main house holds four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and the guest house holds two bedrooms and

two bathrooms. Sotheby’s International Realty

The indoor pool. Sotheby’s International Realty

The spa and sauna room. Sotheby’s International Realty

The formal living room. Sotheby’s International Realty

This six-bedroom, six-bathroom abode dubbed a “modern house with access to the river Dnipro and a private beach,” is on the market for $3.65 million.

Situated on almost an acre of land, the “eco-friendly” main house spans over 3,600 square feet, and comes with a separate guesthouse which spans 2,700 square feet.

The guest house, which was renovated in 2009, has a separate entrance for the staff.

One of six bedrooms. Sotheby’s International Realty

One of six bathrooms. Sotheby’s International Realty

The private beach. Sotheby’s International Realty

Built in 2003, the residence is fully equipped with Italian furniture, appliances and plumbing of premium brands, the listing states.

Located in a closed territory of a cottage town, the estate holds its own private access to the river, boat pier, beach, summer house and barbecue area.

Amenities include an indoor pool, spa room, fitness center, a tennis court, gardens, several expansive terraces, a recreational area and putting green.

Starokievska — Kiev, Kyiv City, Ukraine

The cottage comes with a a two-car garage. Sotheby’s International Realty

A covered loggia. Sotheby’s International Realty

The kitchen. Sotheby’s International Realty

This newly built cottage house situated on 15 acres of land is listed for $1.1 million.

Located in upscale suburb of Koncha-Zaspa — the eco-friendly home was constructed from massive trunks of specially grown warm pine, the listing explains.

Made up of four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, the property spans over 4,100 square feet.

Features include a pool, an outdoor fire place, and expansive lawns.

A living room with high ceilings. Sotheby’s International Realty

The living room leads into the formal dining room. Sotheby’s International Realty

One of four bathrooms. Sotheby’s International Realty

Bolsunovska 2 — Kiev, Kyiv City, Ukraine

A two-story penthouse boasts panoramic Kyiv city views. Sotheby’s International Realty

The living room. Sotheby’s International Realty

The formal dining area looking out to the city. Sotheby’s International Realty

This two-story bachelor pad penthouse with 360 degree city and water views located at at the heart of the Pecherskyi District in Kyiv — the city’s center — is on sale for $1.1 million.

Made up of one-bedroom and one-bathroom, the residence spans 1,800 square feet.

“Only first-call furniture is represented,” the listing states. The floors, doors and natural stone wall are from material imported from Italy.

The bedroom. Sotheby’s International Realty

The bathroom. Sotheby’s International Realty

The spa room has color-changing lighting. Sotheby’s International Realty

The spiral staircase leading to the living spaces. Sotheby’s International Realty

The kitchen has upscale brand appliances that include a Miele dishwasher, Liebherr wine fridge, Siemens hob, Smeg coffee maker, and utensils produced by Joseph Joseph. Meanwhile, the dining room chairs are produced by B&B Italia.

The ensuite bedroom occupies the entire second floor, and boasts floor-to-ceiling glass walls. Features include a spa room with its own salt steam room with a color therapy effect.

It’s equipped with a high-tech smart home system, light, video security, ventilation as well as roller blinds control which are controlled by voice management.

All of the listings come from Sotheby’s, who didn’t not return The Post’s request for comment.