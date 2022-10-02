Kwasi Kwarteng Points Out The Mirror Has Picture Of Wrong Man – The Hamden Journal

UK newspaper The Mirror has apologised for its “terrible error” after mistakenly including a picture of the wrong person in a story about the new Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng.

After the newspaper published a story about the politician’s mini-budget last week, it took Kwarteng himself to point out on social media, “That isn’t me.”

Unfortunately for The Mirror, the error occurred on the first day of Black History Month in the UK, and it had to apologise swiftly for its mistake in posting instead a picture of Bernard Mensah, the president of international for Bank of America.

An hour after the error was pointed out, the newspaper issued a statement saying: “This morning a picture in a story about Kwasi Kwarteng was wrongly captioned on The Mirror website. This was a terrible error and we apologise to Mr Kwarteng and all our readers.”

“The Mirror has a long history of working against racism and we will redouble our efforts on this.”

Other UK media and broadcasters have come in for criticism in the past for posting the wrong pictures of Black public figures in its news coverage.

Kwarteng became Britain’s first Black chancellor of the exchequer when he took up the role last month.