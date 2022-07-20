Kurt, Wyatt Russell Board Apple TV+ and Legendary’s Godzilla Series

Apple TV+ and Legendary Television’s Godzilla series is becoming a (Russell) family affair.

Kurt and Wyatt Russell have been cast in the series, which is set in the world of Legendary’s Monsterverse franchise. Details on their roles are being kept quiet at the moment.

The father and son join a cast that also includes Pachinko star Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

The untitled series is set in the aftermath of the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that decimated San Francisco (as depicted in 2014’s Godzilla, which launched the film franchise). It will follow a family’s journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch.

Chris Black (Outcast, Star Trek: Enterprise) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye) co-created the series, with Black serving as showrunner. Matt Shakman (WandaVision) is set to direct the first two episodes. All three will executive produce along with Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell, as well as Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita of Toho Co. Ltd., which owns Godzilla and other monster characters and has licensed them to Legendary.

The series will mark the first time Kurt and Wyatt Russell have acted in the same project since Wyatt played a young version of his dad’s character in the 1998 film Soldier. Kurt Russell’s recent work includes F9: The Fast Saga, Netflix’s Christmas Chronicles movies and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He is repped by UTA.

Wyatt Russell is coming off the FX-produced Under the Banner of Heaven on Hulu. The former Lodge 49 star’s recent credits also include The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, The Woman in the Window and Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird. He’s repped by UTA, Narrative and Jackoway Austen.

