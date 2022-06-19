Kurt Russell is all tears after seeing Kate Hudson’s Father’s Day post dedicated to him

Kurt Russell is a pile of mush after seeing Kate Hudson’s glowing Father’s Day post dedicated to him.

The 43-year-old actor shared a throwback photo with Russell on her Instagram on Sunday, June 19. The caption said: “Fun, adventurous, passionate, determined, honest, devoted, amazing father and the best head of hair in Los Angeles! Lucky us! Love you Pa! Happy Fathers Day.”

Russell, of course, is the longtime partner of Hudson’s mom, Goldie Hawn. Russell, 71, and Hawn, 76, have been together for 39 years, since they worked together on the 1984 comedy “Swing Shift.”

Hudson and her brother, Oliver, were raised by Russell, because the siblings were estranged from their biological father, Bill.

Russell doesn’t have Instagram, so he responded to Hudson’s post through the account of Hawn. She wrote, “Honey I showed this to daddy. Here’s his message…”

Russell wrote, “Birdie, mommy just showed me this picture, this perfect Father’s Day present. I’ve never seen it before. Wow… it’s a killer. Lotta water under the bridge… it’s kinda hard to see it though cause all that water seems to somehow have found its way into my eyes… thanks for making me the luckiest father in the world sweetheart.

He signed the emotional comment, “I love you, Pa.”

Last year, Hudson opened up to TODAY’s Willie Geist on what it was like coming from a blended family, and how that informs the way she parents her children: sons Ryder, 18, and Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3.

“I’ve got multiple dads, I’ve got kids all over the place,” she joked.

“Estrangement is unfortunately quite common,” she continued, referencing her strained relationship with her biological dad. “I think it’s important for people to talk about that. If they can’t reconnect or if it’s too challenging, that it’s OK, right?”

“It’s a 41-year-old issue,” she added. “I have a great family. I have a beautiful mother. I have a stepfather who stepped in and played a huge, huge part in sharing what it is to have a dependable father figure in our life. But it doesn’t take away from the fact that we didn’t know our dad.”

“I think as I’ve sort of gone through that process … I kind of look at my dad and I’m, like, ‘You know, the love has never ever gone anywhere. It’s always been there, no matter what those complications have been. And healing is … personal, and I think people sometimes just need to hear that they’re not alone in that.”