Kurdene True Wireless Earbuds are on sale at Amazon

Save nearly 60 percent on these Kurdene Wireless Earbuds! (Photo: Amazon)

Are you still untangling your earbuds, catching the wire on doorknobs as you walk around the house, and generally living in a tech universe others left four years ago? It’s 2022 — time to step up to the convenience of wireless earbuds.

We’ve found a pair that stands up to the likes of Apple, Google and Samsung. Meet the exceptional Kurdene True Wireless Earbuds, which are on sale for just $23, or $17 off, with the on-page coupon at Amazon.

And if you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Audio quality & controls

The Kurdene True Wireless Earbuds deliver smooth, well-balanced audio that’s great for music and podcasts. Tones are clear, bass is punchy, and you can roam up to 50 feet from your smartphone or tablet while listening. And shoppers are loving them.

“The craftsmanship quality is high and they have a nice design. The haptic controls on each earbud work flawlessly and the overall ease of use is solid,” shared a delighted Amazon shopper. “The sound is great! Some pretty nice bass for sure. I noticed it right away. I’ve been enjoying listening to Spotify though these, and they’re definitely some of the best Bluetooth earbuds I’ve used for my music in recent memory.”

These buds are on sale for just 23 bucks. (Photo: Amazon)

Fully waterproof

Kurdene True Wireless Earbuds even go a step further than the Apple AirPods with heavy-duty waterproofing. You can actually dunk these earbuds in more than three feet of water for 30 minutes and they’ll still work and sound great when you pull them back out.

“I use these Bluetooth earbuds in the pool while doing individual water aerobics and the sound is great,” raved a five-star reviewer. “I’ve only had one plug fall out of my ear while jumping around in the pool. It took me about 30 seconds until I could rescue it from the bottom of the pool. It stopped working and wouldn’t connect via Bluetooth to my phone until it dried out completely (about 24 hours), but I was able to use it again the next day. It paired fine with the other one the next day.”

So no worries about sweating during your workouts, getting caught in the rain, or even using your earbuds in the shower (if that’s your thing).

Amazon shoppers say the Kurdene True Wireless Earbuds — which give you up to 24 hours of playback — rival Apple AirPods (and Samsung Galaxy Buds too) for their ease of use, compact design, and overall tip-top audio quality. They offer impressive audio, waterproofing, and a snug and secure fit at an unbelievable price.

Our advice? Grab these earbuds—which come in black, white, pink and other fun colors—for just $21 before this sale expires or (more likely) supplies run out.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

