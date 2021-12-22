Kupp makes history and Jalen hurts ‘em in Tuesday NFL doubleheader

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay! We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

The Tuesday Night Football doubleheader included Cooper Kupp setting a franchise record in the Rams’ win over the struggling Seahawks and Jalen Hurts doing some of everything in the Eagles’ victory over the Washington Football team, which started someone else’s practice squad player at quarterback.

The COVID crisis was why NFL games were played on Tuesday, and the vocally anti-vaccine WR Cole Beasley found himself with a symptomatic case of the virus

The NHL altered its schedule and is withdrawing all of its players from the 2022 Beijing Olympics in response to the surge of the new Omicron variant

PLUS: Boxer Jake Paul is making “an offer you can’t refuse” to UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal… but with one big catch

