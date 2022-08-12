‘Kung Fu Panda 4’ Is Happening; Universal Sets 2024 Release – The Hamden Journal

There will be more Kung Fu Panda. Universal has set a March 8, 2024 theatrical release for the fourth installment to the Jack Black voiced franchise which has grossed $1.8 billion through three movies.

The first movie, which was released in 2008, received an Oscar nomination in the animated feature category. No directors are set as of yet for Kung Fu Panda 4, but Uni is planting their stake in the ground date-wise.

Part 4 will follow the further adventures of wide-eyed Po in ancient China, whose love of kung fu is matched only by an insatiable appetite.

Similar to other Dreamworks Animation titles such as Trolls and Shrek, the Kung Fu Panda universe extends throughout consumer products, video games, an Emmy nominated television series (Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness on Nickelodeon) and global theme-park attractions. There’s also another spinoff TV series, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight featuring Black reprising the voice of Po, James Hong reprising Mr. Ping and Rita Ora.

DreamWorks Animation this year released The Bad Guys which made close to $246M at the global box office. The Uni-owned animation division also had one of the few pandemic standouts at the Thanksgiving 2020 box office when many theaters were closed, The Croods: A New Age, which grossed close to $216M worldwide.