Kumail Nanjiani Joins ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Sequel – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, comedian James Acaster and Emily Alyn Lind have joined the cast of the live action sequel to Sony Pictures’ box office hit film, Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Gil Kenan is directing, which sees the previous cast returning and the film returning to the original films’ New York City and Firehouse setting. Ghostbusters: Afterlife‘s original cast including Paul Rudd and Carrie Coon are on board to return.

Jason Reitman, who directed the pervious pic, will move into the writer-producer role alongside co-scribe Kenan and Jason Blumenfeld.

While not much is known about the sequel, but sources say the plan is to return to New York City and the iconic firehouse made famous in the original Ghostbusters films. It is slated for a December 2023 release.

It’s been a high priority for Sony to get a sequel in production after Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the latest sequel to the 1984 iconic film, became a hit with its November 2021 opening. Directed and co-written by Reitman, and executive produced and co-written by Kenan, the pic opened as the pandemic was winding down with strong results that included a $44 million opening weekend. The film went on to make more than $200 million worldwide.

The film marks yet another big time IP for Nanjiani, who has been on roll landing big roles in major franchises that include Marvel and Star Wars projects the Oscar-nominee most recently starred in Hulu’s limited series, Welcome to Chippendales as well as Disney+ Star Wars prequel Obi-Wan opposite Ewan McGregor and was also in Marvel’s Eternals. Up next, Nanjiani will star in and produce FX’s Homeland Elegies, based on the book by Pulitzer Prize winning author Ayad Akhtar. Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon are also set to write the feature adaptation of The Doubtful Guest a 1957 illustrated short story by Edward Gorey, which Nanjiani will also star. Kumail and Gordon were nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for The Big Sick, in which Nanjiani starred alongside Holly Hunter, Zoe Kazan and Ray Romano.

Oswalt is currently starring in the Magnolia Pictures comedy I Love My Dad, winner of the Grand Jury and Audience awards at the 2022 SXSW Film Festival. He has had multiple comedy specials including the Emmy nominated Netflix special I Love Everything, Emmy nominated Netflix special Annihilation, Emmy winning Talking for Clapping and his most recent We All Scream (which also marked his directorial debut) which launched on Netflix this past fall.

In 2018, Acaster released the four-part comedy series, Repertoire which premiered on Netflix. With the release of Repertoire, Acaster becomes one of a select few Brits to have their special released on the platform and is the first comic from the UK to have more than one special released.

Most recently, Lind starred two seasons of HBO Max’s reimagining of the cultural phenomenon Gossip Girl. Previous film credits include The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the sequel to Netflix’s cult hit The Babysitter, directed and produced by McG and Mike Flanagan’s Doctor Sleep opposite Ewan McGregor and Rebecca Ferguson.

