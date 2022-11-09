Kumail Nanjiani Has “No Idea” About ‘Eternals 2’ But “Would Love To Come Back” To MCU – The Hamden Journal

Kumail Nanjiani is talking about the potential sequel to Eternals, the Marvel film directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao.

During an appearance in a podcast, Nanjiani was asked about the superhero movie after his co-star Patton Oswalt hinted that a sequel was in the works.

“I have no idea,” Nanjiani said on the Bingeworthy podcast by The Playlist. “I don’t think Patton was right. I think that there was a hoax website – one of those where it’s like one letter off from the real one. They tweeted it, and it spread around and I think that’s what Patton saw. I honestly don’t know anything. I would love for Kingo to come back. I love playing that character. That one’s very fun to play, you’re just in a good mood. You do finger guns, you’re like a movie star – what’s not to love? You’re just in a good mood the entire time.”

While making an appearance on Today, Oswalt was asked about his character Pip the Troll, who appeared in the Eternals end-credits scene alongside Harry Styles’ Starfox. Oswalt spilled the tea saying that a sequel was being worked on.

“They have announced there’s going to be an Eternals sequel. Chloé Zhao is going to direct it,” he said. “So, hopefully, there will be more adventures of Starfox and Pip.”

Eternals 2 has not been announced by Marvel but Nanjiani added that he “would love to come back” as he loves “what the MCU is doing now.”

“I just saw Black Panther 2 and I was really, really blown away. So, I’d love to come back, but I genuinely have no idea if or when,” he said.

Eternals is a film directed by Zhao, who wrote the screenplay with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo with a star-studded ensemble cast that includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.