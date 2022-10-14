Kroger’s $24.6 Billion Purchase of Albertsons Would Create a Grocery Giant

Grocery giant



Kroger



said it was acquiring rival



Albertsons



in a roughly $24.6 billion tie-up that will help drive profitability. But the deal could face tough regulatory scrutiny amid soaring inflation.

Kroger



(ticker: KR) will acquire all of the shares outstanding of



Albertsons



(ACI) for $34.10 each, implying a 32.8% premium to Albertson’s closing price on Oct. 12, before talks of a potential merger were reported by the media. Albertsons will be paying a special cash dividend of up to $4 billion to its shareholders as part of the deal.