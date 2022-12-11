Kroger, Target, and High Prices: 2022's Biggest Retail Stories

Covid created havoc for retailers in 2021. After a year when Americans suffered through lockdowns and most of us largely stayed at home, the great reopening of 2022 made it really hard for chains to decide what inventory they needed to stock. Add in rising costs in both goods and labor along with supply chain problems and retailers of all sizes faced unique challenges.

This past year was a period when the biggest retailers generally got stronger. Walmart (WMT) – Get Free Report, Amazon, (AMZN) – Get Free Report, and Target (TGT) – Get Free Report had the customer reach and buying power to avoid many of the supply-chain issues that plagued smaller rivals. Costco (COST) – Get Free Report and Dollar General (DG) – Get Free Report also had strong years driven by the ability to keep prices in check in the warehouse club’s case and its low-cost model and massive footprint in the discount retailers.