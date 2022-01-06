Kristina Moore Joins UTA As Media Rights Agent – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kristina Moore has joined UTA as an agent in the Media Rights division.

The veteran literary agent will be based out of New York, reporting to UTA Partner Keya Khayatian and his fellow Co-Head of Media Rights, Jason Richman.

“Our Media Rights group continues to identify and help bring groundbreaking stories to an array of platforms,” said UTA Co-President David Kramer. “Kristina will help further expand the division’s success, and Keya, Jason and I are thrilled to have her join the team.”

“I am delighted to join UTA, whose work and clients I have admired for many years, and its phenomenal Media Rights department,” added Moore. “I share their dedication to finding new opportunities for diverse voices and providing full-service representation for writers.”

Throughout her career, Moore has worked with a wide range of established and emerging authors, including Neal Bascomb (The Winter Fortress), Chelsea Bieker (Godshot: A Novel), Kerry Howley (Reality Winner), Heidi Julavits (The Uses of Enchantment: A Novel), Thomas Mallon (Fellow Travelers), Torrey Peters (Detransition, Baby: A Novel), Brontez Purnell (100 Boyfriends), Sara Novic (True Biz: A Novel), Laura Wilkinson (American Spy: A Novel) and Eliot Brown and Maureen Farrell (The Cult of We: WeWork, Adam Neumann, and The Great Startup Delusion), among others.

She comes to UTA from Anonymous Content, having served as the production and management company’s Media Rights Manager since January of 2019. Prior to that, she was at The Wylie Agency, there representing publishing rights and film/TV rights for literary fiction, nonfiction, and authors’ estates.

UTA’s Media Rights department—representing a vast roster of authors, book, articles, podcasts, journalists, estates, life rights and thought leaders—has closed nearly 400 deals since the beginning of the Covid pandemic.