Kristin Chenoweth’s lewd answer has her apologizing on ‘Family Feud’

Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth was out raising money for her charity on , Sunday night. She also managed to shock host Steve Harvey and everyone else in the studio with a lewd answer on the very first question.

“You know what, I’m really good with people,” said host Steve Harvey, while introducing the actress. “You are an exceptionally nice person.”

His opinion of her was short-lived as he asked, “We asked 100 women, after the lips, what’s your favorite part of a man to kiss?”

Chenoweth was first to buzz in but quickly looked abashed as her answer was so bad that the censor bleeped her saying a word that imply rhymed with her actual answer. While viewers have no idea what she said, the reaction from the other contestants and host Steve Harvey was complete shock.

“I’m sorry,” Chenoweth said pleadingly. “I’m a good Christian girl. Forgive me.”

The answer, whatever it may have been, was not on the board. The incorrect guess also resulted in Harvey reconsidering his earlier assessment of the Wicked star. Despite the initial loss and embarrassment, she managed to take home $25,000 for the .

Celebrity Family Feud airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Watch as Zachary Quinto stunned to discover ‘Star Trek’ connection to his great-grandfather:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram. And check out our host, Kylie Mar, on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.