Kristin Cavallari Says She’s ‘Grown Up’ a Lot Since Jay Cutler Split: I’ve ‘Closed That Chapter’

Kristin Cavallari is doing just fine as she continues to prioritize herself.

During a live appearance on The Bellas Podcast, the Very Cavallari alum opened up about entering the happiest state of her life following her split from husband Jay Cutler.

“Through my divorce, I’ve done a lot of reflecting and I’ve really looked inward,” Cavallari, 35, said. “I feel like I’ve grown up the most that I have in the last two years, because I’ve essentially been on my own.”

She continued, “The first year I dated, I was having fun. I was like, you know, getting back out there and then really for the last year I haven’t dated. I mean, I’ve gone on a couple of dates, but like nothing major. And I’ve really just focused on myself and making sure that I worked through everything with my ex and really closed that chapter.”

The Uncommon James founder said she doesn’t understand “how people jump from relationship to relationship,” explaining that she’s more interested in reaching a healthy state post-split.

“I want to make sure I’m fully healed before entering something new,” she said. “I also think just being really comfortable in your own skin and knowing who you are is really important entering a relationship. So, it was important to me to just really get in touch with myself again and figure out who the hell I am now.”

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

Tibrina Hobson/Getty; Todd Williamson/Getty Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Cavallari announced her separation from Cutler, 38, in April 2020 after 10 years together. Now, the former couple continues to co-parent their sons Camden, 9, and Jaxon, 7, and daughter Saylor, 6.

For Cavallari, the separation “sort of forced this perfect balance” in her life.

“I have my kids for a week now, and then I don’t have them for a week. So, what I’ve decided to do is when I have them, I’m a mom, like, that’s it,” she said. “I really don’t even go to the office when I have them, because I’d rather be home prepping dinner and going to the grocery store and like doing all the mom stuff. But then when I don’t have them, I’m in LA, I’m in New York, I’m at the office later. I’ll see my friends, you know, that’s when I can catch up on my personal life too and do all the work I need to do.”

57th Academy of Country Music Awards – Arrivals

Mike Coppola/Getty

Since filing for divorce, Cavallari has been linked to comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice. She also denied rumors of an alleged love triangle with Southern Charm stars Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

Recently, Cavallari shared in an Instagram Story Q&A that she is looking for her “rock.”

“Someone who is so comfortable in their own skin, who is stable and has their own s— going on,” she added. “I want a good, sweet guy. I’m done with narcissist assholes, thank you very much.”