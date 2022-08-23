Kristin Cavallari is ‘ready to get back out there’ and date again after having ‘decided not to put any energy into men’

Kristin Cavallari attends the 2022 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted on June 5 in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV)

Kristin Cavallari was candid about whether she has been dating during a Tuesday Q&A with fans.

“I haven’t been for the past couple months,” answered Cavallari, who split with former NFL player Jay Cutler in April 2020, after seven years of marriage. “I go through phases. I was a dating machine for a minute (which was very fun by the way) but then I decided not to put any energy into men. Butttttt now I’m ready to get back out there.”

The former Laguna Beach star, who was previously seen spending time with comedian Jeff Dye and country singer Chase Rice, also described what she wants in a guy.

“Someone who is sooo comfortable in their own skin, looking to continuously grow,” Cavallari wrote, “someone who isn’t afraid to build me up and let me be me, emotionally mature who isn’t afraid to express their feelings and needs (which goes with being comfortable in their skin), someone who can make me laugh, laid-back, healthy lifestyle.” She added, “Hot doesn’t hurt either.”

Later, she clarified what she meant by “comfortable in their skin”: “Someone really confident (NOT COCKY) who isn’t threatened by everything else in my life. That’s been a struggle for me.”

Cavallari has said before that her relationship with Cutler was “toxic.”

“I don’t want my kids growing up thinking that this is a good relationship because I got to see my mom [get] remarried and in a good relationship, so that I knew what one was,” she said in October on the Off the Vine With Kaitlyn Bristowe podcast. “I wanted my kids to see me happy… and they’re better off.”

Cavallari shares sons Camden, 10, and Jaxon, 8, and 6-year-old daughter Saylor with Cutler.

She told her followers that there could be another child one day, with the right person.

“I’m not looking to have more, BUT if I met someone who didn’t have kids then I would have one more,” she wrote.

Another burning question fans had for her: does she wish that Stephen Colletti, the boyfriend she dated during high school, as captured on Laguna Beach, was single? He’s dating NASCAR reporter Alex Weaver.

“Haha.” Cavallari wrote. “I love Stephen and will always have such a special connection to him, but no. I’m really happy for him!!”

She and Colletti currently co-host the podcast Back to the Beach With Kristin and Stephen, on which they reminisce on their trip famous to Cabo, their supposed love triangle with Lauren Conrad and more.