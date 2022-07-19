Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti talk about flirty night in 2020 on new podcast

Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari launch new podcast Back to the Beach. (Photo: Courtesy Dear Media)

Did Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti hookup after her split from Jay Cutler? The Uncommon James founder hinted that might be the case on her and Colletti’s new podcast.

The former MTV stars, who dated in the early aughts, launched their new Dear Media podcast Back to the Beach with Kristin and Stephen. Cavallari and Colletti are rewatching Laguna Beach for the first time in 18 years and will give new insight into what went on behind the scenes. On Tuesday’s intro episode, the stars talked about how they lost touch for a decade when Cavallari was married, but reconnected in 2020… and maybe even kissed.

“So we’ve stayed in touch pretty well… I mean —” said Colletti.

“Oh we can say it. When I was married, we didn’t stay in touch as much,” interjected Cavallari. “That was my fault.”

“Why was it your fault? You’re married,” added Colletti.

“Well, right. I mean, I’m able to maintain friendships with my exes. But yeah, that’s all I’m going to say,” teased Cavallari.

“Well everyone’s got their boundaries,” noted Colletti.

“I think that’s a large reason why, when I got a divorce, you and I were able to reconnect. Because I was a free woman,” she laughed.

Cutler and Cavallari shocked fans when they announced their split in 2020 after 10 years of marriage. Four months later, the Very Cavallari star broke the internet when she posted a cuddly photo with Colletti back in their hometown of Laguna Beach, Calif.

“We should actually talk about when we did meet up for the first time in a very long time because that’s when we first talked about the podcast. Do you remember that?” asked Colletti.

“Yes, I do,” replied Cavallari. She brought the three children she shares with Cutler — Camden, 9, Jaxon, 8, and Saylor, 6 — back home for only the second time. Colletti, who met them during the visit almost two years ago, called them “so cute” and “super sweet.”

“I was really happy that you got to meet them. That was exciting,” added Cavallari. “And so you and I went to dinner and it was the first time we’d seen each other in probably —”

“At least 10 years,” said Colletti. The two then laughed about being “old as f***.”

“We lost touch a little bit when I was married, I was with my ex for 10 years. So it had at least been 10 years since we had seen each other. So anyways, we went to dinner. We had a lot of fun. Do we tell the whole story?” she teased.

“We danced on tables,” added Colletti. “I mean, it’s important for them to know we danced on tables.”

“It’s important for them to know we may or may not have kissed,” said Cavallari.

“Did we?” asked Colletti.

“I can’t remember,” laughed Cavallari. “I posted a photo of the two of us, and that was my most liked photo of anything I’ve ever posted on Instagram. I mean, you beat all of my children. You beat, like, any milestone in my life. So to me, that’s actually very sweet because it shows how invested the audience was of Laguna Beach… I’ll let you decide if you want to tell the rest of the story or not.”

“Let’s back up here. When you posted that picture, I think you had an idea,” said Colletti, coyly changing the topic.

“I was sitting on your lap,” noted Cavallari.

“It was going to get a little bit of a response. You asked me if you could post the picture and I was like, yeah, of course,” he continued.

“We knew there’d be a stir, but I didn’t know how much. I mean, that photo was everywhere,” admitted Cavallari.

Colletti said the Instagram picture “basically shut down my phone for a full day” with people “coming out of the woodworks” fishing for information.

“People would text me just to kind of check-in. And they eventually try to get to, a casual way of like, ‘So you’re dating anybody?'” he recalled.

“Oh my God!” laughed Cavallari.

“It kind of clammed me up a little bit, reminded me of when the show came out, because like, this is way more attention than I’m ever comfortable with. So the attention from it was shocking, to say the least,” he said.

“Sorry about that,” added Cavallari.

“Yeah, you owe me dinner for that one,” said Colletti.

“Yeah. And I’ll buy you dinner, no problem,” replied Cavallari. “It was fun. And that’s really how the conversation started with this whole podcast. So I am glad that it worked out and I think this is going to be a lot of fun, honestly.”

Colletti and Cavallari’s on-off relationship in high school was documented in the first two seasons of Laguna Beach in 2004 and 2005. They admitted they both have “anxiety” about rewatching the show for their podcast. The duo proved the chemistry is still there as they kicked things off by recapping the premiere episode “A Black and White Affair.” A new episode drops every Tuesday.

