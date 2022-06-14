KristieAnne Reed Upped To CEO Of Jerry Bruckheimer Television – The Hamden Journal

Jerry Bruckheimer Television veteran KristieAnne Reed has been promoted to CEO of the company from her current position as President. She will succeed Jonathan Littman, who recently announced he was leaving JBTV, which he helped launch and led for the past 25 years, to launch his own production company.

Reed, who is well liked in the creative community, has been tipped for the top job after serving as No.2 to Littman for almost two decades. She has been with The Bruckheimer Company for 25 years. Reed began at JBTV in 2001, splitting her time between features and TV as she consulted on such hits as CSI, The Amazing Race, Without a Trace and Cold Case before officially joining JBTV full time in 2005. Since then, she’s worked on such series as Lucifer, Hightown and CSI: Vegas. As President, she has shepherded development and has worked with the TV team to expand the company into cable and streaming programs such as upcoming American Gigolo and National Treasure series.

“I’m excited for KristieAnne to be taking on this new position in leading our television department,” said Jerry Bruckheimer. “She has shown her dedication to this company and is an excellent producer.’

Reed is currently an executive producer on Showtime’s American Gigolo, National Treasure for Disney+, CBS’ CSI Vegas, Starz’s Hightown as well as CBS’ newly picked up drama Fire Country.

“KristieAnne has been my right-hand partner for 20 years,” said Littman, current CEO of JBTV. “Known for her unrelenting work ethic, she is incredibly well respected by the talent who work with us and our studio and network partners.”

Reed previously served as SVP of feature films for the Jerry Bruckheimer Company, where she worked on Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure and Remember the Titans.

“I am grateful to Jerry for every day of our incredible ride together and I am thrilled to move to this new role, continuing to make great and compelling television with the amazing artists who are our partners,” Reed said. “This company has been my home for over 25 years, and I’m looking forward to the next 25.”