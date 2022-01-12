Kristen Stewart Was ‘Physically’ Starstruck Meeting Neve Campbell Because She Loves Scream ‘So Much’

Kristen Stewart; Neve Campbell

Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images; George Pimentel/Getty Images

Kristen Stewart had a visceral reaction to meeting Neve Campbell in person.

The Spencer actress, 31, is featured on one of W Magazine’s covers for its “Best Performances” issue (on stands Feb. 8), where she was asked if she ever gets starstruck seeing other celebrities. Turns out, Scream actress Campbell, 48, was that person for Stewart recently.

“I saw Neve Campbell in a restaurant the other day, and I looked over my shoulder and did this thing that I hate when people do to me, where they look and then snap back and pretend they didn’t see or something. I’m like, ‘Just come say hi!’ ” said Stewart. “Then my friend was like, ‘You should just go say hi.’ I was like, ‘No way.’ “

“And then [Campbell] invited us to sit down and chat for a minute,” continued the Twilight alum. “I was like, ‘Man, I need to go see [the new] Scream.’ I love that series so much.”

Stewart added that only a rare few famous people give her a “physical” reaction of feeling starstruck IRL.

“It’s funny who actually star-strikes you. It’s never who you expect,” she explained. “It’s a physical thing — maybe you love a musician, maybe you love an actor so much, but you see them and you’re like, ‘Yeah, cool. That’s them. They’re a person.’ There are some people that just get in there physically. And then your body goes, ‘Ahh!’ “

RELATED: Celebrities Who Have Gotten Starstruck by Meeting Their Favorite Celebs

Kristen Stewart for W Magazine

Tim Walker

Elsewhere in the W interview, Stewart talked about always wanting to be an actress and how she navigates being in the public eye.

“[I] have been told several times, if interviews or press become heavier, you start to feel some version of an identity crisis in the melée. When I was younger, it would always be like, well, just go out there and be somebody else,” she shared. “And that is a line that is in Spencer — there has to be two of you. Sometimes you have to make your body do things you hate.”

Story continues

“There’s just no way to do it other than your way,” Stewart continued. “This sounds so contrite, but I don’t know how to be someone else, which is a gift, and also I think true for anyone. That’s still the version of you being someone else. And I know that this is a weird answer for ‘What’s the best advice you’ve ever been given?’ It’s just absorbing people and their truth and then going, ‘Okay, mine’s allowed to be what mine is.’ “

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE‘s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kristen Stewart for W Magazine

Tim Walker

RELATED: Kristen Stewart Talks About Oscar Buzz for Her Performance as Princess Diana in Spencer

While on The Howard Stern Show last year, Stewart said her “favorite actors are the ones who aren’t hiding.”

“I know that Hollywood definitely has this bulls—-y thing, naturally we’re telling stories that aren’t real,” she added at the time. “The ones that really resonate stick. People are being honest. I think there are people throughout the years that have hidden and it’s so clear, feels awkward.”