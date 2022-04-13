Kristen Stewart to Star in Romantic Thriller ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ for A24 and Film4

Academy Award Nominee Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) is set to star in romantic thriller “Love Lies Bleeding” for A24 and Film4, according to an individual with knowledge of the project.

Acclaimed director and double BAFTA nominee Rose Glass (“Saint Maud”) will direct from a script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska.

Although plot details are being kept under wraps, the logline for “Love Lies Bleeding” describes the project as a romance fuelled by ego, desire and the American Dream.

Film4 have developed the film alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance alongside A24. A24 will produce alongside Andrea Cornwell for Lobo Films and Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions. A24 will also handle the global release of the film.

Stewart nabbed her first Academy Award nomination for Best Actress for portraying Diana Spencer in the biopic “Spencer,” which was directed by Pablo Larrain. Previously, she starred in the holiday themed romantic comedy “Happiest Season.”

Glass broke out with her debut film “Saint Maud,” for which she won the Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director at the British Independent Film Awards, and both British/Irish Film of the Year and Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year at the London Film Critics Circle Awards.

Stewart is repped by WME and McKuin Frankel. Glass is repped by Casarotto Ramsay.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.