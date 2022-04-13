Kristen Stewart To Star In ‘Love Lies Bleeding’ For Rose Glass, A24 – The Hamden Journal

On the heels of her first Oscar nomination for Spencer, Kristen Stewart has signed on to star in the A24 film Love Lies Bleeding from director Rose Glass (Saint Maud), The Hamden Journal has confirmed.

Love Lies Bleeding examines a romance fueled by ego, desire and the American Dream. Glass is directing from the script she co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. Film4 developed the film alongside the filmmakers and will co-finance alongside A24, which is producing and handling the pic’s global release. Andrea Cornwell will also produce for Lobo Films, alongside Oliver Kassman for Escape Plan Productions.

Glass is represented by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates; Stewart by WME and McKuin Frankel Whitehead; and Tofilska by LARK.

