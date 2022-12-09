Kristen Stewart To Lead 2023 Berlinale International Jury – The Hamden Journal

Kristen Stewart is to head the International Jury of the Berlinale 2023.

The actor, screenwriter and director will chair the jury of the 73rd edition of the Berlin International Film Festival, which takes place in February 16 to 26.

“Young, shining and with an impressive body of work behind her, Kristen Stewart is the perfect bridge between the U.S. and Europe,” said festival directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian.

“From Bella Swan to the Princess of Wales she has given life to everlasting characters and is one of the most talented and multi-faceted actors of her generation.”

Stewart is only 32 but has been an everpresent in the film world for two decades. She broke through opposite Jodie Foster in David Fincher’s Panic Room and achieved worldwide recognition with a leading role in the Twilight saga from 2008 to 2012. More recent credits include Clouds of Sils Maria, Personal Shopper and Spencer, the Princess Diana biopic for which she was Oscar nominated.

She has also worked behind the camera, directing the likes of short film Crickets, which debuted at Venice 2020, and Come Swim, which was shown at Cannes. Stewart is currently working on her feature-length directorial debut, a film adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s The Chronology of Water.

More on the Berlinale Jury will be unveiled in due course, as the festival reverts to a fully in-person affair while introducing a TV Series Award, which has been forged in partnership with The Hamden Journal.

Steven Spielberg, meanwhile, will be feted with the Honorary Golden Bear for lifetime achievement and also screen most of his recent work, including upcoming The Fabelmans.