Kristen Stewart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Peter Dinklage miss out on nominations

For megawatt talent including Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger and Daniel Kaluuya, the Screen Actors Guild Awards have been a key stop on their journeys to Oscar wins in recent years.

Voted on by a committee of 2,500 randomly selected members of the Screen Actors Guild, nominations for the SAG Awards indicate major support from the academy’s biggest branch – actors – and thus are more predictive in the Oscar race than other high-profile awards shows, such as the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards.

This year, “House of Gucci” leads the film nominations with three, including best ensemble, lead female actor (Lady Gaga) and supporting male actor (Jared Leto). But there were plenty of A-listers and predicted contenders left out in the cold:

In a surprise Wednesday, Kristen Stewart missed out on a SAG Awards nomination.

Kristen Stewart

The “Twilight” alum was long considered the frontrunner for the best actress Oscar for her transformative turn as Princess Diana in “Spencer,” but was shockingly shunned in Wednesday’s SAG nominations, where Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) pulled off best lead female actor nods for their Aretha Franklin and Lucille Ball biopics, respectively.

Peter Dinklage

Dinklage is a previous SAG winner for his work as Tyrion Lannister in HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” and was also awarded as part of the ensemble of darkly comic drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2018. His tender, musical performance in Joe Wright’s “Cyrano” was warmly reviewed, but it wasn’t enough to net him a spot in the lead male actor category over high-profile contenders Denzel Washington and Will Smith.

‘The Power of the Dog’

Jane Campion’s stunning Western drama tied “Gucci” with three SAG nominations, garnering individual nods in lead male actor (Benedict Cumberbatch), supporting female actor (Kirsten Dunst) and supporting male actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee). But like 2019’s “Marriage Story,” another acclaimed Netflix drama that succeeded in earning three actor nods, “Power” was neglected in the outstanding cast category.

Leonardo DiCaprio, left, and Jennifer Lawrence try to warn people about a deadly comet in Netflix’s “Don’t Look Up.”

Leonardo DiCaprio

The movie star won his first and (so far) only SAG for 2015’s “The Revenant,” and was expected to be back in contention this year for Adam McKay’s global warming satire “Don’t Look Up,” playing a concerned scientist. But not even his “Network”-style speech in the Netflix film about humanity’s impending doom could score DiCaprio a slot in the lead male actor category, although he was still nominated as part of the cast for the best ensemble award.

Jamie Dornan

The “Fifty Shades of Grey” alum has been campaigning harder than most for his dramatic turn in “Belfast,” playing a kindhearted, gambling-prone dad in turbulent 1960s Northern Ireland. Even with support from the Golden Globes and Critics Choice Awards, Dornan was passed over by SAG for a best male supporting actor nomination, as was his co-star, Ciarán Hinds. The cast of “Belfast” was, however, nominated for best ensemble.

‘West Side Story’

Steven Spielberg’s vibrant reimagining of the 1957 Broadway musical (and Oscar-dominating 1961 movie) is a mighty force in this year’s awards race, given Sunday’s Golden Globes win for best musical or comedy. Still, it must hurt that the new film’s dynamic cast of fresh faces and Broadway veterans was left out in SAG’s best ensemble category, along with Rita Moreno (an Oscar winner for the original film, who has a new supporting role in the remake that’s been mostly neglected this season). The only cast member who managed a nod was Ariana DeBose, in best supporting female actor.

‘The Harder They Fall’

Netflix’s Black-led cowboy movie has more stars than a western sky, featuring Jonathan Majors, Regina King, Idris Elba and Lakeith Stanfield. The film’s cast was primed for SAG recognition after earning a best acting ensemble nod from Critics Choice, but was curiously skipped in favor of competitors such as “Belfast” and “Don’t Look Up.”

Maria (Rachel Zegler, left) meets Tony (Ansel Elgort) at a dance in “West Side Story.”

Rachel Zegler

The 20-year-old newcomer wowed critics with her gorgeous singing voice and captivating screen presence in “West Side Story,” her first-ever film performance. Zegler still has a strong shot at breaking into the crowded best actress Oscar race, after much-deserved wins at the Golden Globes and the National Board of Review. But her path to gold will be a little tougher after she was unjustly overlooked by SAG voters.

Judi Dench

The 87-year-old acting legend gives perhaps the most heartbreaking performance in “Belfast,” playing a wistful grandmother in Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film. It’s a shame – and frankly, downright disrespectful – that she has been almost entirely ignored by critics and industry awards this year, now including an individual nomination from SAG.

Marlee Matlin

We’ve been waving the flag for Troy Kotsur, who could easily take pole position in this year’s best supporting actor Oscar race with his deeply felt performance in deaf dramedy “CODA.” He’s rightfully amassed Golden Globe, Critics Choice and now SAG nominations, although we’re disappointed that his on-screen wife, the Oscar-winning Matlin, is not there alongside him for her equally tear-jerking turn as a parent of a hearing child (Emilia Jones). The cast did score a best ensemble nod.

Timothée Chalamet, left, and Rebecca Ferguson in a scene from “Dune.”

‘Mass’

First-time feature director Fran Kranz assembled a staggering ensemble for his uncomfortably intimate school shooting drama, featuring career-best work from Ann Dowd, Martha Plimpton, Jason Isaacs and Reed Birney. The film – which is set almost entirely in one room – has struggled to pick up major awards recognition this season, save for a supporting actress nod for Dowd from Critics Choice. And despite the hopes of many critics and Oscar pundits, “Mass” couldn’t crack SAG’s best cast category.

‘Licorice Pizza’

Paul Thomas Anderson’s electric coming-of-age dramedy has a genial cast of first-time actors (Alana Haim, Cooper Hoffman, who both earned nominations from the Critics Choice Awards) and Hollywood veterans (Sean Penn, Bradley Cooper). But only Cooper was nominated Wednesday for his comedic turn as a virile hotshot producer, and the film was passed over completely in the best cast category.

‘Dune’

Denis Villeneuve’s ambitious sci-fi adaptation is technically spectacular but emotionally inert, despite its star-studded cast of Oscar winners and nominees including Javier Bardem, Timothée Chalamet, Charlotte Rampling and Josh Brolin. So it’s perhaps not all that surprising that the blockbuster was left out of SAG’s competitive best cast lineup, picking up a sole nomination in the best performance by a stunt ensemble category. Bardem still managed a best lead male actor nod for his other film, “Being the Ricardos,” playing “I Love Lucy” star Desi Arnaz.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: SAG Awards nominations snubs: Kristen Stewart, Leonardo DiCaprio