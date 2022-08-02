Kristen Konvitz Joins UTA Independent Film Group As Agent – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Kristen Konvitz has joined UTA as an Agent in the Independent Film Group division. She will work from the agency’s Los Angeles headquarters, reporting to Partners Jim Meenaghan and Rena Ronson, who serve as Co-Heads of the Independent Film Group.

Konvitz comes to UTA from ICM, where she worked as an Agent in the Independent Film Group. She spent over five years at the agency prior to its acquisition by CAA, there working to structure and arrange financing, assemble and secure distribution for independent films.

Konvitz has brokered distribution deals on dozens of films coming out of such major festivals as Cannes, Sundance, TIFF and SXSW, among others. Her recent projects include Agnieszka Smoczynska’s Cannes Un Certain Regard entry The Silent Twins, SXSW Audience Award winner Pretty Problems, Sundance Best Director winner Palm Trees and Power Lines, and Spike Lee’s American Utopia. Additionally, she has negotiated deals for several Duplass Brothers productions including Spin Me Round, SXSW Audience Award winner Language Lessons and 7 Days, which won the 2022 Independent Spirit Award for Best First Feature.

Prior to her time at ICM, Konvitz served as Head of Production at film fund and production company Stay Gold Features. Before Stay Gold, she was Director of Film for crowdfunding platform Indiegogo, where she was instrumental in establishing the company as a respected player in the film and creative space. Prior to joining Indiegogo, she spent six years in acquisitions and production at the independent film sales, financing & distribution company Wild Bunch, where she worked on films such as Darren Aronofsky’s The Wrestler, James Gray’s Two Lovers and Leslye Headland’s Bachelorette. Konvitz began her career working in acquisitions at The Weinstein Company.

UTA’s Independent Film Group focuses on content financing and distribution for independent and co-financed motion pictures. The division has helped structure the financing and sales for renowned features like Promising Young Woman, The Mauritanian, The Father, Hidden Figures, Room, Lady Bird, The Big Sick, Call Me by Your Name, I, Tonya, and Cannes Grand Prix winner A Hero, among many others. Former documentary sales titles include such hit features as Icarus, The Social Dilemma, The Biggest Little Farm, All In: The Fight for Democracy and On the Record, to name a few.