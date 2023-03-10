Kristen Doute Returning To ‘Vanderpump Rules’ In Season 10, Throwing Gas On The Scandal Fire – The Hamden Journal

At long-running reality series Vanderpump Rules, the motto is apparenty, “No scandal left behind.”

Bravo announced today that Kristen Doute, who was fired by the series in 2020 over a racist prank against former costar Faith Stowers, will be coming back in Season 10. Her return comes as the show is already struggling with “Scandoval,” a love triangle involving cast members.

The new season of the series had just started airing less than a month ago when it was reported that cast member Tom Sandoval was cheating on his long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix with recently single costar Raquel Leviss. The romantic entanglement has heated up on social media and the Bravo boards, creating “Scandoval.”

All of this is happening as Season 10 of the series has started production, with the story unfolding on camera.

For the uninitiated, Vanderpump Rules is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, featuring Lisa Vanderpump in her job as coowner and boss of West Hollywood restaurant SUR.