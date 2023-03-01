Kristen Bell to Star in Netflix Comedy Series

Kristen Bell is headed back to Netflix to topline a new comedy series.

The Frozen and The Good Place actress will star in an untitled show from creator Erin Foster (Barely Famous) and executive producer Steven Levitan (Modern Family, Reboot) about “the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi,” per the show’s logline. Bell will play one of the two lead roles and also serve as an executive producer.

The series is the second at Netflix for Bell, who also starred in the streamer’s thriller parody The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window last year.

Bell is coming off Amazon’s feature film The People We Hate at the Wedding and will be part of the voice cast for an upcoming Paw Patrol movie. Her credits also include Queenpins, Hulu’s Veronica Mars revival and the Bad Moms movies. She is repped by CAA, attorney James Adams at Schreck Rose and True Public Relations.

The Netflix series comes from Disney’s 20th Television and Steven Levitan Productions. Erin Foster executive produces with Levitan, Bell, Craig DiGregorio, Sara Foster, Danielle Stokdyk and 3arts’ Oly Obst and Josh Lieberman.

